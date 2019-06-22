  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. ‘Chinese movies to surpass Hollywood by 2020’
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chinese movies to surpass Hollywood by 2020’

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu Published Date
Mr. Li Xuda while making his welcoming address at the China Film Festival
Mr. Li Xuda while making his welcoming address at the China Film Festival

The Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Lee Xuda, has said that by 2020, the Chinese Film Industry will overtake North America in box office revenue.

He made this known at the opening ceremony of the China Film Festival which held in Abuja, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xuda, said, “China’s film industry has been developing very quickly this year. Its film market expanded very fast. By 2020, China’s film industry will see further expansion, with revenue reaching about US$30 billion. By then, China will overtake North America in box office revenue and will become the largest film market in the world.”

He also said he is deeply impressed with the Nigerian film industry, although it has yet to break ground in the Chinese market, and looks forward for the two countries to strengthen relations and cooperate more in film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe Nollywood is very important for China. With the aim to promote cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria, strengthen the cooperation in the film industry, 2019 China Film Festival as an annual event, will surely make its amazing contribution to the goal,” he added.

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.