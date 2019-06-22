‘Chinese movies to surpass Hollywood by 2020’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Lee Xuda, has said that by 2020, the Chinese Film Industry will overtake North America in box office revenue.

He made this known at the opening ceremony of the China Film Festival which held in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Xuda, said, “China’s film industry has been developing very quickly this year. Its film market expanded very fast. By 2020, China’s film industry will see further expansion, with revenue reaching about US$30 billion. By then, China will overtake North America in box office revenue and will become the largest film market in the world.”

He also said he is deeply impressed with the Nigerian film industry, although it has yet to break ground in the Chinese market, and looks forward for the two countries to strengthen relations and cooperate more in film.

“I believe Nollywood is very important for China. With the aim to promote cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria, strengthen the cooperation in the film industry, 2019 China Film Festival as an annual event, will surely make its amazing contribution to the goal,” he added.

