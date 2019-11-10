Chinese investors hold talks with Kano gov’t

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation from Shandong Province in China has visited and discussed investment partnership opportunities with officials of the Kano State government and the Kano business community.

This followed an earlier visit by the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, during which he signed an MOU on behalf of the Kano State government with Shandong Province officials on mutual investment relationship.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna during the discussion in Kano, restated the commitment of his administration to partner with the Chinese to boost commercial activities in Kano.

He said considering the vast commercial opportunities and endowments in the state, government would not hesitate to encourage investors.

“We have many areas of investment opportunities that our investors can properly harness for mutual investment benefits which include leather industry, textile industry, agro allied industry and solid minerals, among others,” he said.

He added that in trying to actualize the relationship between Shandong Province and the Kano investors, his administration would continue to lend support and encouragement to see that its dream on investment comes to reality.

The leader of the Chinese delegation who is the president of Shandong Provincial Committee, Mr. Fu Zhifang, expressed appreciation to the people of Kano for the great hospitality accorded them during the visit.

“We have been to some historical sites of the ancient city of Kano and some commercials centers, from what we have seen, there are a lot of endowments on investments which will soon be established between the sister states “ he said.

Mr. Fu assured the governor that their visit to Kano would make room for investment relationships with Shandong Province, which according to him, would be beneficial to the present and future generations of China and Nigeria.

