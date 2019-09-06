  1. Home
China to fund UNGA presidency under Bande – Onyeama

By Ismail Mudashir
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has said that Chinese government has pledged to fund the office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under Professor Tijjani Muhammad- Bande.

Bande was elected by acclamation as the 74th President of the General Assembly on June 4, 2019, in New York. He is second Nigerian to occupy the position after, Joseph Nanven Garba who presided over the UNGA in 1989.

The presidency of the UNGA changes every year between the five geographic groups: African, Asian, Eastern European, Latin American and Caribbean, and Western European.

Onyeama stated this after President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with the special envoy, Yang Jiechi, from the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

“The Chinese have agreed to support with the United Nations reform for Africa to be presented in the Security Council.

“We have as you know had a Nigerian representative at the United Nations, Prof. Bande, elected as the next president of the General Assembly. The Chinese have provided a funding for that office so that he can function effectively over the next one year,” he said.

 

 

