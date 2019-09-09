China selects, honours 2 most beautiful families

ADVERTISEMENT

The All-China Women’s Federation (ACWF) on Monday, made public a decision to honour the families of Zhang Fuqing and Ma Xu as the “most beautiful families’’.

Zhang was a war veteran who earned the honorary title of `Combat Hero’ twice in the Liberation War, and deliberately kept his past achievements a secret after the war.

He chose to work and devote his life to Laifeng, a poverty-stricken county in central China’s Hubei Province.

Zhang leads his family to live a simple and self-dependent life with indifference to fame and fortune, according to the decision.

Ma Xu, one of China’s first female paratroopers, devoted her life to the building of China’s airborne troops.

After retirement, Ma and her husband began to do medical research relating to paratroopers, filling the country’s gap in this field.

Leading a frugal life, the couple donated their savings of 10 million yuan (about 1.41 million U.S. dollars) to Ma’s hometown, the decision reads.

The ACWF called on the public to learn from the two families and foster good family virtues. (Xinhua/NAN)

