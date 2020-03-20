China reports no new coronavirus infections

ADVERTISEMENT

For a second consecutive day, China has reported zero locally transmitted coronavirus infections, while the number of “imported” cases has risen to 39.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus infections in the original epicentre of the disease in Hubei province or elsewhere across mainland China over the past day, the National Health Commission said Friday.

The commission counted three new deaths across the country, including two in Hubei province.

There were 39 new cases of “imported” infections among travellers who came from abroad – the largest daily number reported so far.

Beijing has enacted a series of measures to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, including mandatory quarantine for all international arrivals to the capital and the redirection of some inbound flights.

China has so far counted 228 “imported” infections.

So far, 80,967 people have fallen ill with the coronavirus in China and 3,248 have died, while 71,150 have recovered to date, according to the commission. (dpa/NAN)

