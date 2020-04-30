China reacts to planned $200bn coronavirus suit by Nigerian lawyers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese government has called for international solidarity, not “resort to mutual accusation or demand retribution and accountability” over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

The first case of the virus was first recorded in Wuhan, China last year December but it has now spread to almost all countries of the world with thousands dead already.

Most countries, especially the US and Germany, are blaming China for the spread of the disease.

Also, a coalition of Nigerian lawyers is planning to file a lawsuit against the Asian giants over the coronavirus disease.

The lawyers, led by Professor Epiphany Azinge (SAN), on April 27 announced plans to begin a $200 billion class action against the People’s Republic of China over the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigeria.

But in a statement on Thursday by the Press Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Sun Saixong, the Chinese government pledged to stand with Nigeria in the global fight against COVID-19.

The statement added that; “our people are joining hands to overcome the current difficulties.

“The virus is a common enemy to all mankind and may strike anytime, anywhere.

“Like other countries, China is also a victim, not a perpetrator, even less an accomplice of COVID-19.”

The statement noted that; “since the outbreak of COVID-19, in an open, transparent and responsible spirit, China has taken the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures to contain its spread and conduct international cooperation.

“In this process accumulated valuable experience and made global contribution to the global response.”

The Nigerian lawyers are said to be demanding $200 billion in damages for the “loss of lives, economic strangulation, trauma, hardship, trauma, hardship, social disorientation, mental torture and disruption of the normal daily existence of people in Nigeria.”

The lawyers intend to institute the action at the federal high court in Abuja and to persuade the federal government to institute a state action against China at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

