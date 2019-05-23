China hands man death penalty for students murder

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who stabbed and killed two school children outside a primary school in Shanghai in 2018 was sentenced to death on Thursday.

The Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court handed down the death penalty to Huang Yichuan for intentional homicide.

Huang was also deprived of political rights for life.

On June 28, 2018 Huang stabbed three children and a parent with a knife outside Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School.

Two students died, while another and a parent were slightly injured.

According to the court, Huang believes he had been insulted and hurt by others and got the idea of killing innocent children to vent his anger.

An investigation has shown that the killing had been well planned by Huang.

While he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, the court said the diagnosis cannot exempt him from punishment.

It added that the mental illness had no significant influence on his ability to identify and control his behaviour during the crime. (Xinhua/NAN)

