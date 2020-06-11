Breaking News
El-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew in two Southern Kaduna’s chiefdoms
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. China, EU trade words over COVID-19 disinformation
ADVERTISEMENT

China, EU trade words over COVID-19 disinformation

By . 
Chinese President Xi Jinping Photo: Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP

Beijing dismissed on Thursday a European Union report charging China and Russia with conducting coronavirus disinformation campaigns as a “false accusation”.

Brussels says China and Russia have sought to undermine European democracy and burnish their own reputations during the pandemic with “targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns”.

The unusually blunt accusation came in an official EU strategy paper for tackling what officials say is a “flood” of false healthcare claims, conspiracy theories, fraud and hate speech surrounding the coronavirus.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the report “avoids the clear facts”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“This false accusation against China is itself disinformation,” Hua said at a regular press briefing.

“We never bragged or relied on disinformation to improve our image. The virus is the common enemy of mankind, and disinformation is also a common enemy of mankind.”

Despite the report, the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday that he had assured China’s foreign minister the bloc does not want a “cold war”. (AFP)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.