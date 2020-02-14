  1. Home
  3. China assures of coronavirus control
China assures of coronavirus control

By Latifat Opoola
A hotel employee shows a temperature reading as he stands by the entrance to check all guests and anyone who enters the building to check for signs of the virus, in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province on January 29, 2020. - The number of confirmed cases in the new virus outbreak in China reached 5,974 on January 29, overtaking the number of people infected in the mainland by the SARS epidemic in 2002-3, as the death toll rose to 132. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) / TO GO WITH China-health-virus-tourism-hotels,SCENE by Sebastien RICCI

The Chinese Government says its topmost priority is to control and prevent further outbreak of the coronavirus, adding that it is taking the most thorough and rigorous measures for the prevention of the outbreak.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Zhou Pingjian stated this yesterday at dialogue held at the  Centre for China Studies in Abuja with the theme “Nigeria-China Cooperation in the Context of Health Emergency: Imperative of Joint Efforts and Collaboration.”

He said the Chinese Government has taken the most thorough and rigorous measures many of which had exceeded what the WHO and the International Health Regulations required.

