China, Africa sign new $20.8bn-worth deals at trade expo

ADVERTISEMENT

The first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo ended in Changsha, Hunan Province with 84 cooperation documents worth $20.8 billion signed between China’s state-owned and private enterprises and their African partners.

The new deals covered areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, aviation and tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector of the General Office of the People’s Government of Hunan in central China, Luo Jianjun, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the expo, said the agreements have helped explore new path of cooperation and further strengthened China-Africa traditional and strategic partnership.

The expo, announced at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) last September, was established to provide a platform for deepening economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-day event attracted more than 10,000 guests and exhibitors, including those from 53 African countries, according to the organizing committee.

Earlier at the opening of the expo, China’s Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua reiterated his country’s willingness to work with African countries to grasp opportunities brought about by the Belt and Road Initiative and strengthen cooperation in fields including trade, investment and infrastructure.

China has been the largest trading partner of Africa for ten consecutive years. In 2018, trade volume between China and Africa amounted to 204.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 20 percent year on year.

China’s imports of non-resource products from Africa have increased significantly. In 2018, China’s imports from Africa went up 32 percent year on year, with the imports of agricultural products up 22 percent.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App