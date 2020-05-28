Children’s Day: States task children for national development

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has encouraged children in the state to focus on their education and shun anti-social vices like cultism.

In a release signed by Mr. Ekerete Udoh, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor and made available to newsmen, Emmanuel said their future was for them to secure and keep.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo in commemoration of the Children’s Day, the governor said his government has invested huge resources in education.

He stated that this year’s theme, “promoting girl child education for sustainable development” supports the critical component of Family Empowerment and Youth Re-orientation Path Initiative (FEYReP), the pet project of his wife, Dr. Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel.

“That is the reason we have invested huge resources in ensuring that our children are made ready for the globalised world of the 21st century where skills, talents, passion, ability to think outside the box and sharp execution of tasks are the underlying requirements for success.

Also Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday said his administration was committed to gender equality and would not leave any child behind.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye to commemorate the 2020 Children’s Day said his administration’s commitment to gender inclusion and its huge investments in education would give the Kwara girl-child a head start in life.

“Our administration stands in firm solidarity with the Kwara child and children all over the world the governor said.

He said the state policy was to ensure that no child is left behind or denied every right and privileges to compete with their peers.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his part, called on parents, guardians, and teachers to pay special attention to the mental health, physical capacity of important needs of their wards.

Sanwo-Olu who addressed children in a broadcast on Lagos Television (LTV) yesterday, mentioned that children are the nation’s hope for a brighter future; as such, they must be empowered with the values, skills and opportunities to achieve their dreams.

Also a 10-year-old writer, Anissa Moses-Saromi has launched her writing career with two short-story collections meant for children’s consumption.

Anissa’s debut pieces were two collections titled ‘Because I Am’ and ‘Ricky’s Ridiculousness’, presented in Abuja yesterday.

Anissa who is also an erudite public speaker believes that writing is the best way to share her philosophy with as many children as possible.

“Young readers will feel inspired by the heartwarming stories of children who don’t simply make wishes, but use their heads, their hands, and their hearts to make their wishes come true,” she said in a statement released ahead of the launch.

