Children’s Day: Group celebrates with pupils of rural primary schools

A group, Hope for the Lonely (HFL), in collaboration with the Action Aid Nigeria has held a parley with children from rural primary schools in Gombe State to commemorate the 2019 Children’s Day.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Foundation for Youth Awakening and Empowerment (FOYAE), featured career talks, quiz competition and excursion to the Gombe State University Zoo by the pupils from nine participating primary schools.

The Director of the HFL, Mr Asiya Isuwa, said they organised the event to encourage children, especially those from the rural areas, to focus on their studies and work hard to achieve their full potentials.

He said that children are for all and it is the responsibility of parents, teachers and the community to put them on the right track as tomorrow’s leaders of the society.

North East Trust reports that pupils of Panguru, Shela, Tedmukzu, Latur, Lasadar, Latatar, Lakenturum, Lalaipido and Lapen primary schools respectively from Billiri and Shongom Local Government Areas participated in the event.

At the end of the quiz competition, Lalaipido primary school emerged first position, while Lapen and Latur primary schools clinched the second and third position respectively.

