Children abduction: Kano deserves justice

Shockingly, the recent wave of Kano abduction emerged where a syndicate of abductors seized and detained our innocent children. Though we believe not all Christians are involved in this abduction, obviously, not all of them are in support of this crime, but against all overwhelming odds, and despite the choreographed media silence, justice should be allowed to prevail. Perpetrators of this heinous act must not go unpunished.

We demand justice for the teenage children who were kidnapped, sold in far distant Onitsha. No doubt, the way the abductees were forced to live without their families, one must say the innocent children have indeed suffered a gross injustice, outright violation of their human rights. United Nations (UN) as guardian of fundamental human rights have criminalized this act and developed stiffer laws that’ll give room for Nations to adopt a thorough anti-trafficking strategy.

Worse still is, there hasn’t been a word from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP. NAPTIP as an agency established to fight the excesses of human trafficking should be the one to come to the aid of these children. I wonder, is NAPTIP alive with their responsibilities?

Accordingly, we are still waiting for NAPTIP to talk on measures to ensure justice for the children. In view of the recent kidnapping, apart from the Daily Trust, and Daily Nigerian respectively, no single paper publicized this injustice. Appreciatively, the Media Trust deserves kudos for making the story their front page headline.

Truth be told, this revelation didn’t receive the expected publicity it deserves. As a consequence, I must say failure to make this story dominate some sections of our media headlines has vividly exposed the graphic hypocritical nature of both our print and media outlets. I can vividly recall that just recently, people from some parts of Kano metropolis bitterly complained of rampant abductions, missing children of their respected areas. Sadly, their call fell on deaf ears.

Kudos to police authorities for doing their own part in arresting the abductors, it’s now left to be seen how the case will end up in court. While I stress the need to punish the culprits, I must say all efforts should be given towards ensuring that the victim’s family feel that justice has been done in this case. We should open our eyes and closely monitor the proceedings of the case till justice is done.

Abbas Datti (comradeabbasdatti@gmail.com)

