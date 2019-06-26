  1. Home
Chikun LG distributes teaching materials to schools

Published Date

Chikun Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Kaduna State, has flagged-off the distribution of over 68,000 instructional materials to primary schools.

The Education Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Danmaraya, said during the exercise in Kujama, that the instructional and learning materials were procured with school improvement grants from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) project’s USD$ 21.5 million World Bank education support programme.

Danmaraya listed the instructional materials to include about 50,000 exercise books, 5,000 textbooks, 10,000 charts, 3,000 lesson plan books, tables and chairs and flash card bags. Others were learning materials for early child care development, including chairs and tables.

