Chief of Mutumbiiyu in Taraba loses mother

The mother of the Chief of Mutumbiiyu, Hajiya Hauwa’u Abubakar, has died at the age of 89 years after a brief illness.

She was survived by seven children and many grand children, including the chief of Mutumbiiyu, Alhaji Sani Kachalla.

She has since been buried at Mutumbiiyu, the headquarters of Gassol local government and Mutumbiiyu chiefdom, according to Islamic rites.

Among early callers to the palace of Chief of Mutumbiiyu for condolence are Taraba state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu, who also represented Governor Darius Ishaku.

Governor Darius in his condolence message to the family described the death of Hajiya Hauwa’u as a great loss, not only to the Mutumbiiyu chiefdom but to the entire Taraba state.

Darius however asked God to grant the deceased an eternal rest and for the family fortitude to bear the great loss.

The chairman, Taraba council of Emirs and chiefs, the Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Agyo, also paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

The Aku Uka, who was represented by the Chief of Ibbi, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu Danbawuro, and members of Wukari Traditional Council, said the late Hajiya Hauwa’u would be remembered not only by her immediate family but by the entire people of Mutumbiiyu chiefdom for her humility and care she rendered to the less privileged.

Others who paid condolence visit to the palace of the Chief of Mutumbiiyu include traditional rulers from across the state and other states as well as top government functionaries and local government chairmen.

