Chief Obaseki, former NPFL chairman is  dead

By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Chief Osayuki Obaseki, is dead.

Chief Obaseki is an uncle to the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He was said to have died at the UCH hospital, Ibadan in the early hours of Sunday.

Daily Trust learnt that he was suffering from an undisclosed ailment until his death.

The news of his demise was broken on the Edo State chapter of the Sports​ Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN)’s WhatsApp group, our reporter said.

As at the time of filing this report, his family is yet to make any official announcement.

