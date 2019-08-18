Chief Imam’s son, 2 others regain freedom in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons abducted on Sallah day at Ode-Omi, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states, have regained freedom.

The captives included Abdulazeez Sanni, son of the Chief Imam of the community, Adamson Bamidele and Adam Jelili.

Our correspondent gathered that the abductors, who were said to have kidnapped the trio, also reportedly carted away the state’s police command’s speedboat.

Ode-Omi came into prominence two years ago due to the activities of militants who relocated to the once peaceful town from Arepo, following the bombardment of their camps by Air Force jets.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said they were rescued unhurt.

He however denied that any ransom was paid before the abductors released their captives.

According to Makama, a suspect was arrested with a pistol in the process of rescuing the victims.

When asked about the speedboat reportedly stolen by the kidnappers, Makama said, “we will get our speedboat back when we want it. We did not want to lose the victims, we had to work towards ensuring the victims were not hurt.

“Our speedboat will always be there. We will get it back; where would they take it to?”

Sanni, while narrating their ordeal, described their experience in the hands of the abductors “as pathetic.”

He said they were abducted by “Ijaw men from the Niger Delta.”

