Chief Imam of Egbaland dies at 98

The Chief Imam of Egbaland in Ogun State, Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu on Tuesday died at the age of 98.

The Islamic scholar was the President-General, League of Imams Alfas in the state.

Daily Trust gathered that Orunsolu died at his home located at Grammar school, Abeokuta, in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was reportedly suffering from “an old age sickness” before the start of Ramadan.

His remains would be buried by 4pm according to Islamic rites, at his residence in Abeokuta.

