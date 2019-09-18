Chief Imam of Agaie dies at 91

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of the Chief Imam of Agaie, Niger State, Sheikh Ahmadu Ndanusa have been laid to rest following his demise, Monday, age 91.

The funeral in Agaie, held on Tuesday, was led by Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir Zaria and had in attendance the EtsuAgaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar, the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umaru Bago, and chief imams of Bida, Lapai and Doko.

The late Sheikh Ndanusa, born during the reign of the 6th Etsu Agaie, Etsu Abdullahi II, who ruled from 1926 to 1935, died after a protracted illness. He studied under various scholars in Agaieand Zaria, including Malam Shehu Babango and Sheikh Abdulkadir Zaria. He is survived by a wife, 17 children and 106 grandchildren. Among his children is Zaria-based Islamic scholar Sheikh Danlami Muhammadu Sani.

