Chevron, partners, donate clinic to KNSG

As part of their contribution towards the eradication of Tuberculosis (TB) in the country, Chevron and partners, the Agbami parties, have donated a fully equipped chest clinic to the Kano State Government.

The partners are Star Deep Water Petroleum Ltd, Famfa Oil Limited, NNPC and Petroleo Brasileiro Nigeria Ltd.

Speaking at the commissioning and handover ceremony yesterday, the Director, Star Deep Water, Mr Richard Kennedy, said the Agbami parties have spent over N16.6 billion in building and equipping 28 chest clinics across the country.

Receiving the facility, Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, thanked the donors for the gesture.

He said the facility would go a long way in complementing the effort of his administration toward providing quality healthcare to the people of the state.

Located at Kurna Primary Healthcare Centre, in Dala Local Government, the clinic was fully equipped with a standard X-ray machine, male and female wards, treatment rooms, laboratories and GeneXpert machines.

