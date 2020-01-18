Chelsea’s Victor Moses may be heading to Inter Milan

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter Milan are after Chelsea’s Victor Moses as a potential target in January.

The Nigeria international, Moses, is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray.

Sky in Italy reports that the Blues have asked for £10million to recall him and then sell him on to Inter.

Moses made 34 Premier League appearances when Chelsea last won the Premier League (2016/17). Inter boss Antonio Conte was in charge of Chelsea then.

However, it’s understood Inter will only go after Moses if they fail to land Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

