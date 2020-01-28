Chelsea turn to Piatek as Cavani’s signing looks impossible

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea are keeping a watchful eye on the situation of Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek as they line up alternatives to Edinson Cavani.

Chesea have not yet given up hope of signing Cavani this week, but are mindful that his preference appears to be a move to Atlético Madrid and that the 32-year-old would be very expensive.

Paris St-Germain have been demanding a £12.6 million fee for Cavani, who remains the first choice of Frank Lampard. Chelsea’s head coach is desperate to sign a new striker before the transfer window shuts on Friday night.

Talks have taken place over alternative options to Cavani and AC Milan’s Piatek is one of the strikers Chelsea are monitoring, with the 24-year-old hoping to move to the Premier League this week.

Tottenham have shown an interest in Piatek, but have so far been unwilling to match Milan’s £30m valuation of the player and would instead prefer a loan.

Milan may yet have to accept a loan with an obligation to buy in order to move Piatek on this month and Chelsea are keeping up with developments as they juggle different options.

Tottenham also have alternatives to Piatek, including Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose and Andre Silva, who has been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from AC Milan. Mourinho is a big fan of Cavani, but the player’s £360,000-a-week wages make a deal virtually impossible for Spurs.

Chelsea are still hopeful of signing a striker this week and both Cavani and Piatek are on the list of players Lampard is interested in. The club is not currently pursuing Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, although they are aware he may be available for loan if they run out of other options.

Lampard has admitted that he has been forced to consider a short-term striker signing and has shelved plans to sign a left-back defender until the summer.

