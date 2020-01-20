Chelsea eye Cavani bid as striker demands PSG exit

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea head coach, Frank Lampard, has suggested the club are interested in Edinson Cavani.

“He’s a great player, I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goal scoring record speaks for itself,” Lampard told reporters.

“I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we’ll see. He’s an experienced player, but so are many other players out there. I think we are young, and we know about the transitions.

“The idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not absolutely looking away from. Because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that’s the case then that may help us.”

Lampard added that any incomings this month are likely to be on short-term deals.

“I think long-term in January can be very difficult, we haven’t seen so many,” he said. “We have seen some deals, but not so many that have come in.

“If that’s difficult, then short term is something we would look at, because they are issues that are pressing for this season for us to finish where we want to get to. So if we have to look short term then it’s something we would look at.”

Meanwhile, Cavani PSG’s all-time record goalscorer has found opportunities limited this season and is now keen to call time on his Parc des Princes stay.

PSG have already knocked back a bid from Atletico Madrid for the 33-year-old.

“We’ve always said the same thing. We hoped he would stay at the club. It’s true that he asked to leave and we are studying the situation,” PSG sporting director Leonardo said.

