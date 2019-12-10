Chelsea beat Lille to squeeze into Champions League last 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea qualified into the last 16 of the Champions League, after beating Lille 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea the lead from close range (19), his fifth goal in nine for club and country, before Cesar Azpilicueta headed home their second from a corner (35).

Former Chelsea forward, Loic Remy, made for a nervy finish as he superbly halved the deficit with Lille’s first shot on target (78), but Frank Lampard’s side held on.

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

