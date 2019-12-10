  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Chelsea beat Lille to squeeze into Champions League last 16
ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea beat Lille to squeeze into Champions League last 16

By Joshua Odeyemi with agency report Published Date
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring one of his three goals against Wolves in Saturday's Premiership match
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring one of his three goals against Wolves in Saturday's Premiership match

Chelsea qualified into the last 16 of the Champions League, after beating Lille 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea the lead from close range (19), his fifth goal in nine for club and country, before Cesar Azpilicueta headed home their second from a corner (35).

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chelsea forward, Loic Remy, made for a nervy finish as he superbly halved the deficit with Lille’s first shot on target (78), but Frank Lampard’s side held on.

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.