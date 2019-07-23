Chelsea beat Barcelona in Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea’s time in Japan came to an end with an encouraging win over Barcelona in Saitama.

The Blues turned in an impressive display in an entertaining clash against the Spanish champions, with Frank Lampard affording more minutes to his senior players as they gear up for the beginning of the Premier League season in two-and-a-half weeks.

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring with a well-taken effort after Jorginho had won possession high up the pitch, and Ross Barkley secured the victory 10 minutes from time with a left-footed drive from the edge of the box.

Ivan Rakitic pulled a goal back for Barcelona in injury-time but the Blues held on to claim the win and end the trip on a high.

Both sides named strong sides full of international talent. Christian Pulisic made his first start for the Blues as Barça gave a debut to their summer signing Antoine Griezmann. They were however without the still-holidaying Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Kepa Arizabalaga and Abraham had both recovered sufficiently from injury to feature in Chelsea’s starting 11, which like Friday was a 4-2-3-1 shape with Mason Mount tucked behind Abraham.

