Charcoal seller in police custody for alleged cheating

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Tuesday ordered the remand of Adesola Oluwafemi in Police custody for alleged cheating.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ibijoke Olawoyin, made the order as the accused person faced a four-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation and extortion.

Olawoyin adjourned the case until Dec. 19, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Al-Hassan Jibrin, told the court that on June 21, a written petition was received from one Ajayi Abayomi of Omoba Kehinde Oshibote Avenue, Isheri, Lagos state, on the case.

Jibrin said that sometime in March 2018, the complainant kept half load of a container of hard wood charcoal, of 10 kg laminated bags, all valued at N900,000 under the accused person’s trust.

The prosecutor said that in January 2019, the complainant went to the accused person’s warehouse at Lakanla, Bode–Saadu, and discovered that he had sold the charcoal and converted the money to his own use.

He said that investigation conducted revealed that the accused person deliberately converted the charcoal in his custody to his own use.

Jibrin said that investigation further revealed that the accused person collected a sum of N20,000 from the complainant to repair his vehicle which would be used to convey the complainant’s goods from the bush to town.

He said that the accused also collected a Tarpaulin from the complainant worth N30,000 to cover the product against rain, all totally valued at N950,000.

The prosecutor said that the complainant could not reach the accused person as he blocked all sources of communication between them.

Jibrin said that the accused person’s phone number was later tracked, which led to his arrest.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to sections 321, 322, 309 and 292 of the penal code.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

