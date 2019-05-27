Breaking News
Changes introduced by N/Assembly will affect implementation, says Buhari

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed this year’s budget into law, saying that the changes introduced into the fiscal document by the National Assembly will affect it implementation.

While signing the fiscal document at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Buhari said the National Assembly reduced some of the proposals and increased others.

The joint chambers of the National Assembly had on April 30, this year passed the 2019 budget of N8.916 trillion.

The amount passed by the parliament was N90bn higher than the N8.826 trillion proposed by President Buhari on December 19 last year when he laid the fiscal proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari said he would engage the leadership of the ninth assembly to address the concerns in the budget passed by the parliament.

Our correspondent reports that the Senate President Bukola Saraki arrived at the end of the signing ceremony.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, among other lawmakers attended the brief ceremony.

