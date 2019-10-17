CHAN 2020: Eagles can’t afford to fail again – Amapakabo

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach, Super Eagles B, Imama Amapakabo has said there is no room for failure ahead of the make or mar 2020 African Nations Championship qualifying battle with the Sparrow Hawks of Togo on Saturday in Lagos.

After their dismal performance in the just concluded 2nd WAFU Cup of Nations in Thies, Senegal, the Home-based Eagles have been training at the FIFA Goal Project inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The former international goalkeeper realizes that they have a mountain to climb, having lost the first leg in Lome 4-1 and then overwhelmed by the same team at the WAFU/FOX Cup of Nations in Senegal.

“We have a big job at hand, and I have been drumming it into the ears of the players that we cannot afford to fail. The Togolese won 4-1 on their home ground; nothing says we cannot do better on our own home ground.

“We have to be focused and determined. We must create chances and put them away, because we cannot afford not to be at the African Nations Championship,” said Amapakabo.

Nigeria finished as runner-up at the last edition of the African Nations Championship staged by Morocco early last year.

The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Togo will book a slot at the 6th African Nations Championship finals scheduled for Cameroon in 2020.

According to NFF’s Director of Competitions, Mr. Ayobola Oyeyode, the delegation of the Sparrow Hawks for Saturday’s big match, which will hold at the Agege Stadium, Lagos from 4pm, will fly into Lagos aboard an ASKY Airline flight on Thursday.

