Champions League: Hateboer at the double as Atlanta thump Valencia

Atalanta have continued with their impressive Champions League campaign as they edge towards the quarter-finals after lashing Valencia 4-1 to take a commanding lead into the second leg of the last-16 tie.

Hans Hateboer, with two’s brace, Josip Ilicic goal and a wonder-strike from Remo Freuler saw off the two-time finalists in an impressive outing.

Atlanta’s home Champions League matches have been played at Milan’s San Siro because their Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo does not meet Uefa requirements.

That notwithstanding, their devoted fans made the stadium their own on Wednesday.

Atlanta would have had an opener in the eighth minute when Mario Pasalic played a one-two with Josip Ilicic but then saw his shot pushed over the bar by keeper Jaume Domenech.

However, that last line of defence was beaten soon after when Dutchman Hateboer converted Papu Gomez’s ball from close range.

It was 2-0 just before the break courtesy of a fierce drive from Ilicic – the Slovenian has now scored 16 goals in all competitions this season.

Freuler then produced arguably the goal of the night with a stunning curling strike past the reach of Domenech, before Hateboer added a fourth when he galloped into the area from the right and drove a low shot into the far corner.

With a 4-0 advantage, Atalanta’s concentration dipped. Jose Luis Palomino’s backpass should have found a team-mate but was instead picked off by substitute Denis Cheryshev who struck a low shot to reduce the deficit.

The second leg is on Tuesday, 10 March.

