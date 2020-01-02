Chambers out for six to nine months after knee surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is expected to be out for six to nine months after he underwent surgery on Thursday for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, the Premier League side said.

Chambers suffered the injury to his left knee in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. Arsenal said the surgery was successful.

“The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months. Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible,” Arsenal said in a statement.

With the season over for the 24-year-old centre-back, Arsenal could now seek defensive cover in the January transfer window.

“We are going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That is for sure and that is our obligation and we are going to be working on that,” manager Mikel Arteta told reporters earlier.

