Chamber of Commerce to boost Nigeria, Ethiopia bilateral trade

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria-Ethiopia Chamber of Commerce says it is making efforts to boost the bilateral trade and investment between both countries.

Members of the Chamber disclosed this in Abuja when they paid a courtesy visit to Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Azanaw Tadesse Abreha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chamber intends to ensure the promotion of bilateral trade and investment between Nigeria and Ethiopia by attracting investors and participating in commercial discussions and international trade fairs and exhibitions organized by the two countries’’, the president of the Chamber, Alh. Sani Umar, told Mr Abreha.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Umar said by establishing a strong and close relationship with the embassy, the Chamber would find it easier to facilitate trade and investment between both countries.

Umar later proposed a business exploration tour that would avail members of the Chamber with existing business opportunities in Ethiopia and create a platform for engagement with Ethiopian industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs.

In his address, the ambassador pledged to provide all necessary support towards the success of the mission of the Chamber.

He solicited the support of the Chamber in sensitizing tour operators on organising holidays and religious tours to Ethiopia for which he promised to co-opt Ethiopian Airlines operating in Nigeria for beneficial relationship.

Other members of the board of directors on the visit were Engr Aminu Bala, Alh. Aminu Dangana, Yakubu Uba, Garba Isah Dutse, Suleiman Dikko and Abdulaziz Sabitu Mohammed.

Umar later gave the constitution of the Chamber to the ambassador.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App