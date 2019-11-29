Challenges making oil earnings insignificant – Buhari

  1. Home
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria is rich in petroleum resources but that the challenges confronting the country are so enormous that they can render the oil earnings insignificant.

He stated this yesterday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo Sosa, who has been in the country for five years.

President Buhari said he was pleased with the relations between Cuba and Nigeria, particularly the hand of fellowship extended in the areas of health care and transfer of knowledge, among others.

