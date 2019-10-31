Challenge on El-Rufa’i’s 2020 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Let me start by commending the Governor of Kaduna State for being consistent in maintaining the January to December budget year. This provides some high level of fiscal and economic sustainability in the state. My commendation may come as a surprise to many who know that I have been a consistent critic of his government as the national youth leader (out-going now) of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU).

So, if one considers the lopsidedness in the spread of development in the state; while the northern side of the state enjoy government presence, the Southern Kaduna area is glaringly left to suffer for supposedly not being in the good books of the governor.

This has fuelled more mutual mistrust and suspicion between the people of Southern Kaduna and the governor than any other time in the history of the state. It is not in contention that the governor has never hidden his disdain for the region, even when he should be a father for all.

It is in view of the brief highlights above that I challenge the government of Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai to: 1. Make public the breakdown by geographical spread (Kaduna North, Central and South Senatorial zones) of the sectorial budgets of the state from 2016-2019; 2. Show the breakdown by geographical spread (Kaduna North, Central and South Senatorial zones) of the sectorial budgets performance of the state from 2016-2019 (mid-year).

3. Show the number of projects started and completed in each of the three senatorial zones from 2016 to 2019; 4. Show us one community in Southern Kaduna or largely non-Hausa/Fulani that has received his developmental attention in comparison to Rigasa, Ungwan Dosa etc; 5. Make public the geographical spread of how the government intends to spend the N190,031,586,935.14 proposed Capital expenditure; 6. Also, the N45,473,026,469.45 external loan, how much is each senatorial zone getting. 7. Other issues are that the 2020 budget is proposing to spend over N30 billion on roads, can the governor also make public the geographical distribution of the roads to be constructed.

8. Finally, there are rumours that Kaduna is worst off today in all health indicators compared to before 2015 despite huge donor funds spent; can the government come out with evidence to dispel the rumour.

I will stop here, and challenge the government to demonstrate publicly in action its rhetoric of being pro-people, fair, equitable and just to all sections of the state. The good people of Kaduna State, Nigerians and the international community await your response on the above issues raised.

Nasiru Jagaba, Network for the Rights of Indigenous and Marginalised People.

