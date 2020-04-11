Chadian troops not on Nigerian territory – Army

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting Director, Public Relations of the Nigerian Army, Col. Sagir Musa, has dismissed reports of the presence of Chadian troops on the Nigerian side of the Lake Chad.

He spoke yesterday at a news conference in response to statements on social media which claimed that Chadian forces were deeply stationed in Niger and Nigeria.

“Arising from the said statement the Nigerian Army wishes to state that there are no Chadian troops or any other foreign troops on the Nigerian side of the Lake Chad or in any other part of the Nigerian territory,” he said.

He noted that the Chadian operation on its side of the Lake Chad area was with the knowledge and support of Nigeria in furtherance of the existing multilateral cooperation between the Lake Chad Basin Commission countries under the Multi National Joint Task Force MNJTF.

“The operation was especially welcomed and supported by the Nigerian Army because it would deny the insurgents the rare and logistic basis in Chad from where they often plan and launch attacks on Nigeria.

“It is hoped that the Chadian forces will sustain operations on their side of the border to permanently deny Boko Haram criminals of rare basis from where they can launch operations to Nigeria,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Chadian Operation Boma Wrath took place only on Chadian territory and not on Nigerian territory and thus there are no Chadian troops holding any Nigerian territory.

“The Nigerian military is fully committed and in total support of the continued operation by Cameroon, Chad and Nigeria and to finally and speedily decimate Boko Haram and ISWAP criminals and put final end to terrorism in the region,” he added.

