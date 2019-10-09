CFAO, Total seal deal on multi-brand auto service

ADVERTISEMENT

CFAO has partnered with Total to launch its first multi-brand, quick service franchise, AutoFast, in Total Retail Network service stations across Nigeria.

AutoFast, which currently has footprints in several African countries, offers quality and affordable car maintenance and repair services to vehicle users across the country.

Total and CFAO have expressed satisfaction with the partnership which was consummated at an event at the Total service station, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Africa Director of Total Marketing & Services Stanislas Mittelman hailed the partnership, saying, “This collaboration is a concrete illustration of our desire to be a reference brand recognized for its proximity to its customers and the value it brings to each of them.”

The managing director, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, who disclosed that CFAO has been in Nigeria for over 117 years, said partnering with Total with over 60 years in Nigeria was a thing a the group is very proud of.

“We share similar ideals of offering total customer satisfaction by creating quality products and services. Vehicle users are in for a better experience as they can drive into AutoFast service stations in Total Retail Network closest to them,” he said.

He disclosed that customers can now carry out 35 essential control items for their vehicles for free while maintenance is less than 1-hour with quality parts from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), at affordable prices.

He said plans are ongoing to open four more centres across the country before the end of 2019 with more to come in 2020.

