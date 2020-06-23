Certifying patriotism, empathy and integrity

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no longer news that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki was disqualified from contesting for a second term on the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

These days it’s almost becoming the norm to hear of queries regarding the qualifications of political actors.

At the highest levels of government, former President Olusegun Obasanjo claimed that former President Goodluck Jonathan didn’t have a Ph.D. and current President Muhammadu Buhari was accused of irregularities concerning his secondary school leaving qualifications. Former Senator Dino Melaye was also challenged to provide evidence of his claim to have attended the prestigious Harvard University and the London School of Economics, let alone graduate from them. This is just as former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu was accused of not attending Chicago State University.

Education is the most important aspect of human development, but it’s a common misconception that politicians should be people with higher education. The fact is that, leadership attributes are not taught in higher institutions. The main role of politicians is to serve the nation and there are no academic qualifications, which relate to honesty, patriotism, integrity and devotion to country. On the one hand, there are those who ask why politicians should be exempted when even the lowest level of staff in public service requires academic qualifications.

On the other hand, there are those who question the use of education when educated Senators defy COVID-19 social distancing and lockdown restrictions to congratulate one of their own who was convicted for looting public funds but freed on a legal technicality. Also, of what use is education when educated members of the National Assembly accept to spend billions of naira, which could have been used to build hospitals in renovating the Assembly building and ensure their comfort, while doctors are on strike, citizens are suffering under covid-19 lockdown and unacceptable numbers are being killed daily by bandits and insurgents.

The truth is that the most important aspects of any politician’s character are patriotism, empathy and integrity, not the possession of higher education qualifications. It is not necessary for political office holders to be highly educated because they are supposed to have qualified expert advisors and professional civil servants to guide them through decision making processes. Leaders should focus on making sure the right thing is done, not on doing it themselves. Leadership is about mapping out where to go and using management skills to guide people in the right direction.

There has been a plethora of studies on the characteristics and qualities of good leaders and none of them include higher education qualifications. Personal qualities of integrity, ability to delegate, courage, respect for others, empathy, and good communication skills, have nothing to do with educational qualifications, but more to do with antecedents and upbringing. There are many who believe that the main reason for Nigeria’s slow progress is that the nation’s leaders have not been well educated. This isn’t so.

Goodluck Jonathan was the first graduate to lead the nation, yet his regime was a disaster. Good political leaders need to be patriotic, need to know the problems of their people, and need to have empathy. None of these are traits associated with formal education. In a situation whereby the majority of Nigerian politicians use their education to fleece the treasury, rig elections and grant themselves absurd rights and privileges, perhaps what the nation needs is leaders who are uneducated but at least have feelings for others. There is a general agreement that there are six major challenges for leaders.

Firstly, honing effectiveness and developing relevant skills such as time management, strategic thinking and decision making. Secondly, inspiring others and motivating them to be happy to follow. Thirdly, developing minds by training and mentoring. Fourthly, teams lead to instil pride and get people working together towards the same goal. Fifthly, guiding change and knowing how to overcome resistance to new ideas and processes. Lastly, managing stakeholders, which includes managing relationships with various interest groups. Leaders should be mature in their thought processes, kind, visionary and sympathetic to people’s feelings. Consequently, the real attributes required for good political leadership aren’t academic but relate to having good character.

Most university degree certificates state that the holder has been found worthy in “character and learning”. Although, the word character comes first, there is no denying the poverty of spirit among today’s graduates for whom the pursuit of wealth by any means has become their main focus. Informal education is better for politics because it includes life experiences and knowing the value of human existence and humanity. As long as the nation continues to focus on formal as opposed to informal educational credentials for politicians, time wasting litigation will be the norm.

As it stands, there is no organisation saddled with the responsibility of verifying the credentials or certificates of those wishing to contest political office. It’s unreasonable to expect people to still be in possession of original copies of certificates, which they were awarded over thirty years ago. It should be left to the issuing institution to verify whether or not the person graduated. It’s also true that in a country like Nigeria where most of the population doesn’t proceed beyond secondary education, it goes against the spirit of democracy to introduce educational qualifications for politicians, which effectively deprives the majority of their right to contest elections. Intelligence, efficiency and vision are the key traits of good leaders, not formal education.

There is a common misconception that education gives intelligence, whereas the truth is, it only recognises and certifies intelligence. It does not mean that people who didn’t attend higher institutions aren’t intelligent. Indeed, anyone who interacts with youth corpers these days will agree that many degree holders are neither intelligent nor think along logical lines.

It is very important for national development that political office holders possess the appropriate character traits to ensure they behave with integrity. They must have a hunger to serve the nation rather than themselves. There needs to be far less time wasting and litigation over academic records because at the end of the day, the character traits needed for good leadership cannot be certified on paper.

