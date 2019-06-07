Certificate of return: We’ll obey court order on Okorocha – INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would obey the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by the Hon. Justice Okon Abang, directing the Commission to issue a Certificate of Return to Rochas Okorocha as the Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District.

National Commissioner and Chairman,Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this on Friday in a statement.

He said the Commission is also aware and has been served with the Order of a High Court of Imo State, presided over by Hon. Justice Njemanze, directing the Commission not to issue a Certificate of Return to any of the candidates that contested the Imo West Senatorial District election.

He said the Order from the High Court of Imo State was issued on 23rd May 2019 and the suit has been further adjourned to 26th June 2019.

“The commission is aware that the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja is the latest in time and determined the rights of the parties in relation to the subject matter of the Certificate of Return, in respect of the Imo West Senatorial Election.“

“The commission is currently undertaking State level reviews of the 2019 general elections and all the National Commissioners are either in or heading to their States of Supervision to coordinate activities relating to the said review.

“In view of the import and directives of the said judgement, the Commission will meet as soon as practicable to do the needful. As a law-abiding institution, the Commission will continue to obey judgements of all courts of competent jurisdiction,” Okoye said.

He however said the commission’s overriding consideration is the safety of its ad-hoc staff, Electoral Officers and Collation/Returning Officers and is worried that if electoral impunity is allowed to flourish, any individual can harass, intimidate and put the commission’s officers under duress, procure a favourable declaration and be rewarded with a Certificate of Return.

