Certificate: Court strikes out suit against Obaseki 

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit by three members of the All Progresives Congress (APC) accusing governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of certificate forgery.

Justice Anwuli Chikere, on Monday, struck out the suit after counsel to the applicants, Kingsley Idahosa, moved the application for discontinuance of the suit.

Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu had filed an originating summons alleging that the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies obtained by Obaseki from the University of Ibadan was forged.

They alleged that the certificate is contrary to Section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of Nigeria “and therefore not qualified to run or seek the office of the Governor of Edo State” under the APC in the September 19 election.

Governor Obaseki had, through his counsel, Alex Ejesieme(SAN), described the allegation of forgery of a university certificate as frivolous and irrelevant.

The governor, who was disqualified by the APC screening panel over alleged certificate forgery, had since left the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to actualise his ambition to contest for the governorship election for the second time.

