Certificate: Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal seeking to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged false information on his academic qualification.

A three-member panel of justices unanimously held that the matter lacked merit, having been filed outside the time provided by Section 285 of the Nigerian Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appeal was filed by three Nigerian citizens: Kalu Kalu Agu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy Kyari El-Kunis, seeking the disqualification of Buhari on the grounds of false information on his educational qualification made in INEC Form CF001. The suit was dismissed by a Federal High Court on May 2.

In the lead judgment read by Justice Muhammed Idris, the appellate court held that the suit was statute barred, having been filed after 14 days provided under the 4th Alteration of the Nigerian Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the cause of action arose on October 18, 2018 when the president submitted the said Form CF001 to INEC, not September 28, 2018, when Buhari was nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as held by Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App