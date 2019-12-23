Centre urges Trump to counter inclusion of Nigeria on watch list

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, has written to American President Donald Trump requesting that he counters the religious right violation tag placed on Nigeria by the US authorities.

The centre, in an open letter addressed to Trump, titled “Religious Intolerance and Extremism: The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Boko Haram, should be Held Responsible”, said it joined the Federal Government to debunk the claim, “especially as there is no tangible evidence that suggests that Nigeria is intolerant of religious organizations, and promoting violent extremism.”

The Executive Secretary of the centre, Ikpa Isaac, said the US’ assertion “doesn’t hold water considering the country’s constitution guarantees the freedom of association and the right to change/switch religions without any form of sanction or punishment.

The centre demanded an immediate withdrawal of the statement/classification for lacking in objectivity and merit.

It requested that an unreserved open apology be tendered to the Nigerian government and her citizens within 72 hours in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

