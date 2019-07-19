Centre trains 120 Abuja doctors on fertility treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nordica Fertility Centre has trained one hundred and twenty doctors on fertility treatment procedure called Intrauterine insemination (IUI). The training in Abuja was done in in collaboration with the Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON)

Managing Director of the centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, said that intrauterine insemination is the most rudimentary form of assisted conception , and requires very low technology.

“The training will enable doctors to do this kind of treatment and in turn benefit patients who are looking for the fruit of the womb.”

He said about 75 doctors were trained in Asaba and that doctors in Lagos would soon be trained on the procedure.

Dr Abayomi said couples seeking children of their own should not lose hope as there are centres in the country making giants strides in fertility treatments and that people from other countries were coming to the country to access care .

Secretary General of the Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON ) Dr Chris Aimakhu, said about 20% of couples in Nigeria suffer from infertility.

He explained that IUI is a technique in which semen is inserted into the uterus of a woman without sexual intercourse. “That way the sperm doesn’t have to go through a long distance before pregnancy occurs.”

He said there were about 1, 300 gynecologists in Nigeria , and that that the number was inadequate to cater for everyone. “So this programme in conjunction with Nordica will help train gynecologists and other medical personnel on techniques to help infertile couples.”

