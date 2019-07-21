Centre takes campaign on girl-child education to Kaduna villages

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Girls’ Education has taken campaigns for girl-child education to different villages in northern Kaduna State.

The major aim of the campaign, according to the Programme Officer of the Centre, Fatimah Suleyman, is to improve the culture of reading and writing in the early years of schooling of the girl-child.

She said the CGE was part of the campaigns for free basic education in Kaduna State.

Hajiya Fatimah added: “In line with our objectives, we are engaged in advocacy programmes where we organize public discussions, workshops and seminars. This is to enlighten members of the targeted communities on the importance of girl-child education.

“Recently, this type of forum brought together some of the women that excelled in their chosen professions to discuss ways on improving safe and quality education, especially in the area of teaching and reading in early years. Some of the discussants included Professor Indo Mamman of the Hematology Unit of the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital. The aim is to motivate young girls and the public on the importance of girl-child education.”

