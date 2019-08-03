Centre LSD holds 11th graduation, matriculates 78

ADVERTISEMENT

The Leadership School of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) will today graduate its 11th set of students from the Centre LSD Leadership School in Abuja.

The Senior Programme Officer of the centre, Mr. Amodu Lawal, said 34 students would graduating at the event which will also feature the 11th annual lecture of the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, while the ceremony will be attended by the graduating students, 78 newly admitted students into the 13th set of the 2019/2020 session and other dignitaries including members of the diplomatic corps, donor community among others are expected at the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 11th Annual Lecture/Graduation Ceremony is themed; “Leadership and Justice”. The idea of the lecture is to show how leadership and justice can promote justice and equity in a society that is in dire need of deepening its democratic practices. The event will be climaxed with the presentation of certificates to graduating students and taking of matriculation oath by the new students.

“The 11th Annual Lecture which is supported by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung will be co-chaired by Prof. Adedeji Adekunle, SAN, a former Director General (DG), Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies; and Prof. Ladi Hamalai, a former DG, Nigerian Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies; while Prof. Isah Chiroma, DG, Nigerian Law School, Bwari, will be the Guest Speaker at the event,” Lawal said. He said that this year’s graduation brings the total number of change agents trained by the centre through the Leadership School to 667.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App