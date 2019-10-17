Census necessary for national planning – Former population director

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Sylvanus Unogu, the former Director, Population Management, National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday reiterated the need for the country to conduct headcount (census) for national planning.

Unogu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that only a reliable headcount of Nigerian citizens would enhance proper budgetary allocations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that census, which was long overdue in the country, had the capacity of driving development at the grassroots with accurate population data.

He added that “census will assist a local government chairman to know how much to invest in health if he or she has accurate number of people.”

Unogu, therefore, urged the Federal Government to support the call for census in Nigeria to address some national, economic and political issues.

He explained that census, if properly conducted, would engender prosperity through Demographic Dividend (DD).

According to him, census will enable government to know the population distribution and will emphasise on the weaknesses and strength.

The former director, who expressed optimism in the capacity of National Population Commission to deliver to conduct credible headcount, called for synergy with stakeholders.

NAN reports that Nigeria had her last official census in 2006, making it imperative to have another one, due to population increase. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App