Cement maker to tackle building collapse

To help reduce cases of building collapse, cement manufacturing company, BUA Cement Company Limited, on Monday in Ilorin organised a workshop for stakeholders in the block making industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop focused on proper mixture of cement and other materials to ensure quality block production for building purposes.

Nasir Ladan, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA Cement Company Limited, said the workshop was imperative and timely.

Ladan said the workshop was aimed at offering standard practices to address incidence of collapse of buildings as a result of sharp practices and wrong use of materials, particularly in block moulding.

The workshop with the theme, “Optimising Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yields in Block-Making,” attracted participants from major communities in Kwara.

According to Ladan, a school of thought  believes that misapplication of cement and other materials as a result of ignorance results in collapse of buildings.

