Celebrate my promotion or face my wrath, GOC tells Boko Haram

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has warned Boko Haram to celebrate his promotion to the rank of a Major-General by laying down their arms or prepare for his wrath.

Until last week, he was acting in that capacity as a Brigadier-General. With his elevation to the rank of Major-General, he has been confirmed the substantive GOC of the Division.

“I am sending a clear message to Boko Haram to celebrate my elevation to the rank of a Major-General by laying down their arms or prepare for a fierce encounter with me because I am back with the determination to finish the war,” he told journalists in Maiduguri, after he returned from the Army headquarters where he was decorated.

He stressed: “They should join all other Nigerians in celebrating me,” noting that his promotion had rejigged him and the 7 Div for the most decisive operations in the counter-insurgency war.

The GOC said the 3-sector Division had scaled up its determination to “conclude this war” and restore peace and security in the Northeast.

“We intend to finish the remnants of Boko Haram marauding here and there now, and we intend to do that in a very speedy manner as my main duty in the last lap of my assignment here,” he said.

General Biu warned all detractors in the war against terror and insurgency to desist from the act or prepare for his new strategy against them.

