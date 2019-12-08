Ceasefire deal with bandits ‘surface dressing’- Concerned citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of concerned citizens has said that the current arrangement for ceasefire with the bandits by the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle is nothing but a surface dressing that will not endure to stand the test of time.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the convener Isah Haruna Gusau urged Governor Matawalle to focus on governance rather than making Dr. Abdul’aziz Yari the target of his ‘unfounded, narrow and shallow baseless accusations.’

He noted that the security challenges experienced during Yari’s tenure as the Governor of the state was not peculiar to Zamfara state alone, but almost in every state and across the world.

“What differentiates the Former Governor with the current state actors is his refusal to choose the path of cowardice, a path where political leaders who swore to protect the lives and properties of their constituents will stoop so low to negotiate with criminal elements and even pay them handsomely not to perpetrate their criminal activities.”

He maintained that the peace is anchored on the wrong presumption saying, “A criminal can only change face but not his criminal tendencies.”

He enjoined governor Matawallle to enjoy his court given tenure in peace and strive hard to make an impact so that he can be remembered positively adding, “As it stands today, he has not only deviated from proper governance but has also chosen to pursue shadow just to cover his lack of performance in providing basic essentials of livelihood to the people.”

