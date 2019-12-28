CCT orders suspension of CAC boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has granted a motion exparte ordering Lady Azuka Obiageli Azinge to step aside as Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) pending hearing and determination of the case against her at the tribunal.

The motion was filed by federal government through Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on 17th of December, 2019 but granted by the tribunal on December 24, a statement issued yesterday by the tribunal’s head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, stated.

He said the order of the tribunal read: “that defendant/respondent step aside as the Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission over allegation of contravening provision of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C1 LFN 2004 pending the hearing and determination of Motion on notice dated on the 17th day of December, 2019.”

He said the tribunal adjourned the matter to January 6, 2020, for hearing of the motion on notice.

Azinge was docked before the tribunal on December 23, where she pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge bordering on non-declaration of assets. She was subsequently admitted to bail on self-recognizance.

