  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CCT dismisses Onnoghen’s no-case submission
ADVERTISEMENT

CCT dismisses Onnoghen’s no-case submission

By Clement A. Oloyede Published Date
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen
The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has dismissed the no-case submission made by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, and ordered him to enter his defence on Monday.

Onnoghen is being tried for non-declaration of assets in a six-count charge instituted by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling yesterday on the no-case submission filed by Onnoghen, the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, said the tribunal’s three-man’s panel agreed with the submission of the prosecution that the defects mentioned by the defence amounted to internal communication at the CCB and did not supersede the constitution.

He held that the tribunal was not bound by the CCB’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) but by the cause of justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Onnoghen’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged the tribunal to discharge and acquit his client on the grounds that the prosecution was unable to establish a prima facie case against him.

Awomolo faulted the entire evidence led by the prosecution and exhibits tendered and urged the tribunal to hold that it is not worth it calling on Onoghen to defend himself.

He said the entire proceedings had become a nullity because the process leading to the commencement of the trial did not comply with the procedure provided for in the CCB’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2017.

However, prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN) urged the tribunal to reject Onnoghen’s no-case-submission and order him to enter defence.

He said the prosecution’s case was simple and relates mainly to the defendant’s failure to declare his assets. The tribunal adjourned proceedings to Monday, April 1 for Onnoghen to open his defence.

Download Daily Trust App

Get it on Google Play

Share this article

HOW I BECAME FREE OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

DIABETES TOTAL CURE

EKWENSI helps to revive and rejuvenate the Pancreas which is the root causes of Diabetes, which results to frequent urination and loss of weight, tingling of the feet’s and many.

This drug cures diabetes completely within 2months of frequent usage. Call Sam on 08124139999 or 08077776226



BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTRATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.