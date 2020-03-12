CBN working to mitigate the effect of coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

In his comments, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele who was the host, told guests that the apex bank was doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

“Working with the fiscal authorities, we will not hesitate to deploy additional measures to strengthen our buffers and insulate the Nigerian economy from the global headwinds,” Emefiele assured.

The governor explained that the current oil price shock validated some of the measures taken by the fiscal and monetary authorities on diversification of the nation’s economy.

“These measures, which have focused on improving domestic production of goods and services, particularly in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, are necessary if we are to insulate our economy from volatilities in the crude oil market.

“We must build on the successes of these measures and reduce our dependence on excessive imports.

“These include improving productivity in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Second, how to develop funding models that would support improvements in the quality of our energy and transport infrastructure. Third, how Nigerians operating in the creative industries space, such as ICT, can expand and capture the value of their works, while creating jobs and generating export revenues for our nation”, the CBN governor added.

